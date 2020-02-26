‘Bring ‘Em Back To Life’ takes a trip back in time

They are still out there, but they are getting harder to find. “Bring ‘Em Back to Life” takes us for a trip down memory lane as Dennis Savage visits salvage yards and talks about the vintage iron.

“Bring ‘Em Back To Life” offers opportunities to remember the past while talking about saving a potential treasure.

When Savage decided to put his thoughts to tape, he accepted an invitation to join a newly forming group of film makers in New London, CT that eventually became known as South Eastern Connecticut Film Makers, or SECTFilm. With help from other members he put together a pilot episode and a few trailers and began showing them at exhibitions and eastern Connecticut film festivals. Audiences were delighted with what Savage had produced and he knew he was onto something.

In each episode Savage walks through a salvage yard with camera in hand looking at vintage treasure with parts or restoration in mind. Salvage yard owners often accompany him as they tell stories of the generations growing up in the yards.

To enjoy some vintage iron and lighthearted stories visit the ‘Bring ‘Em Back to Life’ YouTube channel.