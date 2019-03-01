Bullitt Mustang to extend stay at ACM

TACOMA, Wash. – Visitors to America’s Car Museum (ACM) in Tacoma, Washington, will be able to view one of the most iconic movie cars of all time, a 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback – the Bullitt Mustang, until July 14.

“We’re thrilled that the owner of the Bullitt Mustang agreed to let us display it through July 14,” said America’s Automotive Trust CEO David Madeira. “It’s an honor to have such a significant vehicle, the 21st listed with the Historic Vehicle Association’s National Historic Vehicle Register, available to our guests.”

“Sharing Bullitt was always the collective dream of my father and I, we spoke of it often. The continued interest in the car, as well as our family story, and the ability to share it through the display at America’s Car Museum is something I am proud of, and know my father would be too,” said Sean Kiernan, owner of the Bullitt Mustang.

“The prominence of the Bullitt Mustang cannot be overstated,” added Madeira. “It continues in a long line of memorable vehicles and displays that make the America’s Car Museum such a great destination for car and history lovers alike.”

The Bullitt Mustang display is joined by Ford’s new 2019 Mustang Bullitt edition courtesy of Northwest Ford Dealer Association, which takes many cues from the movie car including a Dark Highland Green paint scheme, subtle chrome accents on the outer edge of the wheels, grille and windows, and minimal badging featuring the Bullitt logo.

To purchase tickets or become an ACM member:

