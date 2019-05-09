Cadillac featured in America’s Car Museum exhibit

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-based America’s Car Museum (ACM) will be opening a new exhibit, called “Cadillac – The Standard of the World,” on May 11, 2019 to tell the story of the Cadillac’s early days and its reputation for designing and building some of the world’s finest and most desirable automobiles, as well as the brand’s later years as a technology leader.

Prior to its inception in 1902, the company’s founder, Henry M. Leland, an apprentice to legendary gunsmith Samuel Colt wanted to apply key learnings of precision engineering to automobiles. As a result, Cadillac became the first American car to win the prestigious Dewar Trophy from the Royal Automobile Club of England. After receiving such high praise the company adopted the slogan “Standard of the World.”

“The Cadillac – Standard of the World exhibit at America’s Car Museum tells the story of the brand’s inception early in the twentieth century and its celebrated reputation for designing and building some of the finest, and most desirable, automobiles in the world today” said ACM Curator of Exhibitry Scot Keller.

On loan from Cadillac, the exhibit will notably feature the 2003 Cadillac Sixteen Concept, a vehicle that pays homage to early 16-cylinder models produced by the brand. Coming later in summer will also be the 2011 Cadillac Ciel Concept, a one-off vehicle featured in the 2015 movie adaptation of HBO’s Entourage television series. A few earlier models include a 1906 Cadillac Model K Tulip Touring car – an early vehicle representing the brand’s biggest year for single-cylinder cars to date – as well as 1947 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, the first Cadillac to enter production following the close down of manufacturing during World War II.

The full list of vehicles in “Cadillac – The Standard of the World” include:

1906 Model K Tulip Car

1917 Type 55 Roadster

1919 Type 57 Phaeton

1930 Series 452 V-16

1937 Fleetwood

1938 Series 90

1947 Series 6107

1947 Series 62 2 Door Convertible

1955 Eldorado Special Sport

1957 Eldorado Brougham

1964 Coupe De Ville

2003 Sixteen Concept

2008 XLR-V

2016 ATS-V

2019 CTS-V

2019 XT4

For more information on Cadillac – The Standard of the World and other exhibits, visit americascarmuseum.org . To purchase tickets or become an ACM member: Click Here . General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 65+) and active duty military, $14 for students, $10 for youth (age 6-10) and free for children 5 and under.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum ( americascarmuseum.org )

America’s Car Museum (ACM), a member of America’s Automotive Trust, is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the stunning 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts AAT’s annual Signature Events.