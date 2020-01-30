Cadillac & LaSalle professional cars at the Gilmore Car Museum

Gilmore Car Museum – Professional cars – limousines, ambulances, funeral cars – are a special display curated by the Cadilllac & LaSalle Club Museum in cooperation with the Professional Car Society. It is on display at its Museum on the Gilmore Car Museum campus through late spring of 2020.

Beginning with the 1987 Cadillac Brougham Grand Flagship Limousine by Moloney that is owned by the Museum, five other cars loaned by CLC members complete this special display. The silver metallic stretch Moloney limousine a low-mileage, original car. It is rumored that former President George H. W. Bush once rode in this car.

The second limousine on display is a 1967 Series 75 formal limousine owned by Michael O’Leary of Howell, Michigan. This car is also a superb, low-mileage original vehicle example of which 965 were made by Cadillac.

Tom Hoczyk of Fort Wayne, Indiana, provided two funeral vehicles for the exhibit. The first is a 1939 LaSalle Eureka carved panel hearse with original hand-carved walnut draperies by Sanford Stewart mounted on a LaSalle chassis. This is a very rare, beautiful, and unique vehicle, one of only two known to exist. The second is a 1953 Cadillac Eureka flower car. The Cadillac Series 86 Commercial Chassis has a 156-inch wheelbase and is the only known remaining example.

The ambulance on display is a striking orange and white 1976 Miller-Meteor Criterion owned by Michael and Robert LaPenna of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Less than 100 examples of this model were produced between 1974 and 1976, and only a handful are known to exist. It has a 8,200 lb. GVW (gross vehicle weight) and is 255.4 inches long.

The final vehicle is the 1959 Broadmoor Skyview observation coach provided by Robert Waldock. Opened in 1918, the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the finest luxury hotels in the world. Cadillac limousines and coachbuilt vehicles were used for sightseeing starting in 1937. In 1959, the hotel ordered six Skyviews from Superior Coach, Lima, Ohio, that were mounted on a 156-inch Cadillac commercial chassis. The 251-inch long vehicles were used for VIP transportation. The car displayed is the best remaining example of the six produced.

OPEN YEAR-ROUND

Monday – Friday: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 9 AM to 6 PM

The Museum is CLOSED only on Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day

6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners MI 49060

269-671-5089

www.gilmorecarmuseum.org