Carlisle Auctions achieves over $5 million in sales at Spring Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA – With Spring Carlisle opening central Pennsylvania car show season, Carlisle Auctions also returned to action with its popular brand of live entertainment, hosting a two-day auction at the Carlisle Expo Center. The auction, held in conjunction with the Thursday and Friday of Spring weekend, welcomed thousands of guests and packed the Carlisle Expo Center on April 25 and April 26.

Something unique crossed the block at nearly every turn, including many one owner and/or low mileage consignments. There were even a few that were donated, with $3,400 going to the Carlisle branch of the Salvation Army. The auction even featured some special themed hours, including ones dedicated to ‘60s era cars, trucks and even a no reserve hour. Each theme proved quite popular, helping amass over $5 million in sales and a 60% sell through rate.

Of that $5 Million, $375,390 came from its top five sellers. The #3 seller, the GTO “Judge,” was tops on Thursday, with the ’63 Corvette not only being the top seller Friday, but the top seller overall. The top five and their sales totals are noted below and include buyer’s premium.



1) 1963 Chevrolet Corvette - $85,600

2) 1985 Ferrari Testarosa - $81,320

3) 1969 Pontiac GTO "Judge" - $75,790

4) 1959 Chevrolet Apache - $68,480

5) 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS - $64,200

For complete information on this auction, its results and those cars that might still be available, contact Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400 or to learn more about this event or future auctions, including the next one taking place in June. The Summer Sale runs in conjunction with the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals and takes place at the Carlisle Expo Center on June 22 at 10 a.m. Visit www.carlisleauctions.com to learn more.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.