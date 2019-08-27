Carlisle Auctions adds second Florida auction

Sunset-Carlisle Collector Car Auction Runs November 8-9, 2019

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions hosted its first auction in November of 2012 in the sunshine state of Florida. Since then, the brand has backed over two dozen events between Florida and its home base of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Carlisle Auctions announced that a fifth event has been added to the mix.

Running November 8-9 in Sarasota, Florida the event comes via a newly forged partnership with the Sunset Automotive Group. The event starts at 10 a.m. each day and showcases 400+ classic and collector cars.

By adding this auction in Sarasota, Carlisle Auctions now covers 2/3 of the state from west to east. Between November and February car lovers can enjoy this offering in Sarasota and in February, they can join central Florida car lovers for Winter AutoFest in Lakeland and its two-day auction.

“Having a residence in the Sarasota area and involved with groups like the Café Racers and the Oaks Car Club, I have seen the quality of collector cars that reside in Sarasota,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller. “Now Sarasota will be a destination for a world class collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. Carlisle Auctions is teaming up with the Sunset Automotive Group to bring the best of the best collector cars to Florida’s west coast for this inaugural event,” continued Miller. “So many people watch auctions on TV and comment on how fun and entertaining that looks. Now, enthusiasts can be part of the excitement first-hand at the brand-new Sunset-Carlisle Collector Car Auction, 6061 Sawyer Loop Rd., Sarasota FL 34238.”

The Carlisle Auctions team is ready to take consignments/register bidders today. Visit www.carlisleauctions.com or call 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 11 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.