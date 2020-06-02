Carlisle Auctions prepares for its second 2020 offering

CARLISLE, PA – It’s been since February that the experts with Carlisle Auctions last presented an auction. Then, as part of Winter AutoFest in Lakeland, Florida, the auction team tallied nearly $4 million in sales; an all-time high. Carlisle Auctions will present its Spring Carlisle auction, starting June 18 at the Carlisle Expo Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. It all happens as part of Spring Carlisle (June 17-20) happening just blocks away at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

What’s the old phrase – better late than never? That could never be more true given the challenging and unprecedented times everyone has been navigating due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, the auction is a go, all be it about two months later than originally planned. Decades of classics are slated with hundreds of consignments committed. Available lots date to 1926, with late ‘90s and ‘00s era lots expected too. There’s even a Thursday (June 18) theme planned, that being an all-truck hour during the afternoon.

Get results with Carlisle Auctions in 2020 and beyond! The experts with Carlisle Auctions and their world champion auctioneers have a proven track record of success. Now, buying has never been easier. ALL NEW for 2020, online bidding is available for all auctions, as is phone bidding. Of course the in person experience is always best, but with a trio of options as well as online video streaming, the car of your dreams is never that far from reality.

“We are very excited to host the Spring Auction at the Carlisle Expo Center,” noted Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline. “Even in these changing times, we’re ready to welcome guests through our doors for the event. We are undertaking the proper steps necessary to assure our guests feel comfortable when attending the auction too,” added Cline. “When you arrive, you’ll love the vast line up of great consignments, while also enjoying the camaraderie of an event like ours that reconnects you with old friends and clients. We’ve waited a long time for this event and we can’t wait to see you starting June 18.”

More details about Carlisle Auctions COVID-19 measures as well as information on consigning to the auction, registering to bid in person, online or by phone are available by calling 717-960-6400 or online at CarlisleAuctions.com. Finally, Carlisle Auctions encourages bidder pre-registration, which will further streamline the check-in process and reduce foot traffic at the bidder registration window.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

