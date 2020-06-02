Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals June 26-27

CARLISLE, PA – Officially summer starts on June 20, but for car lovers at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, the first big brand specific summer happening is June 26-27 with the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals. For 2020, more than 1,000 cars and a few hundred vendors are expected and this year’s event spotlights some special anniversaries, displays and guests along the way.

For two amazing days in Carlisle, the event spotlights 50 years of the Monte Carlo as well as the OFFICIAL Eastern Meet celebrating the Monte Carlo’s 50! This takes place within Building T and guests should expect to see some ultra-rare, unique and significant rides along with throngs of passionate enthusiasts. The Monte Carlo celebration will also include a parade around the grounds on Saturday morning AND cars will come together to form a 50 on the north hill of the fairgrounds.

Along with the aforementioned Monte Carlo bash, 2020 at Carlisle also hosts some amazing cars and for this event, that theme continues. Plans for this summer include a display honoring GM’s of the 1970s. This Building T display welcomes cars built between 1970 and 1979 and is open to ALL makes under the GM umbrella, including Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, etc. In addition, Building T hosts the 50 Anniversary of the LS6 454.

Adjacent to Building T is Building Y and for this special weekend in June, guests can enjoy the always popular Solid Lifter Showroom. Presented by Super Car Workshop, the building welcomes Yenkos, COPO’s and more. Each indoor display as well as those outside on the National Parts Depot Showfield are just some of the many great aspects of the event.

Cars aren’t the only stars in 2020. On June 27, guests can meet TV host Courtney Hansen. Hansen has been part of Spike TV’s Powerblock, Autoweek’s Vinsetta Garage, PowerNation, Rides on TLC, Million Dollar Motors, Overhaulin’ and more! She’s also a published author, releasing “The Garage Girl's Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Your Car” in 2007. Find her in Building T for a FREE autograph, photo or simply pop in to say hi!

Activities are also a big draw and there are plenty planned. Seminars offer a great automotive education and Friday and Saturday will have more than a few, covering a variety of topics. In addition, car clubs converge on Carlisle to recruit, socialize and showcase their brand. There’s also Friday evening track time as part of the real street shootout PLUS the all-NEW exhaust contest and more.

Something else that turns heads and makes the hairs on your body stand up is Nitrofest. Powered by drag racing legend Bruce Larson, this is a chance for guests to enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of a retired top-fuel drag racing car and experience the start up process.

To be involved with Chevrolet Nationals weekend, call 717-243-7855 or visit CarlisleEvents.com. In addition to being able to register to show online, single day and full-event tickets are available. Registration for the National Parts Depot Showfield is available through the week of the event, with online ticketing discounted through the event itself.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

