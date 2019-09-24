Carlisle Chrysler Nationals gears up for 2020

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Chrysler Nationals is a juggernaut within the Dodge/Chrysler/MoPar enthusiast base. 2020’s event should be no different and coming off a record 2,803 Showfield turnout in 2019, Carlisle Events has announced themes and anniversaries that will be showcased in 2020.

Running July 10-12, 2020 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, displays will offer a diverse snapshot of the brand. From indoor features within Buildings T and Y to those under a tent on the showfield, there will be something for everyone. Can you believe 1970 was 50 years ago? It’s true…and with that milestone comes some amazing planned displays.

Though locations are TBD, what is confirmed is the amazing array of history coming to Carlisle. Chrysler weekend honors 50 years of the following: 50 Years of the Dodge Challenger, 50 Years of the AAR & T/A, 50 Years of the Plymouth Duster, 50 Years of the Superbird and 50 Years of Pro Stock.

The application for featured vehicle consideration is available online today and while every owner/applicant for one of the recognized celebrations won’t be selected, that doesn’t mean their vehicle isn’t welcome. With such a massive facility and show car layout, registering for the showfield is very easy and in most cases, available at a discounted rate. A link to register for the event is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Once on the Chrysler Nationals portion of the page, event hopefuls can either register to show their car or pick up single day/weekend tickets to enjoy the event as a spectator.

Seeing these great displays is just one aspect of the fun. There are product walk-arounds and FREE thrill rides from Dodge, on-site installations from A&A Auto Stores, automotive competitions like autocross, a real street shootout and a burnout contest, plus there’s a massive midway and automotive flea market. The midway and flea market are must-see/must-do aspects of the show and keep growing annually.

To be involved with the 2020 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals as an automotive flea market vendor or midway partner, call 717-243-7855 to inquire about pricing and availability. Otherwise, to be part of the show as a spectator or by showing a vehicle, visit one of the following web pages to learn more.

