Carlisle Events celebrates the ‘Summer of ’69’ in 2019

CARLISLE, PA – Nixon was in the White House, Woodstock overtook a New York field, the Beatles were king, man was landing on the moon and Detroit was manufacturing some of the most iconic cars of all time. It all happened in 1969 and 50 years later, a little bit of the famed Summer of ’69 will take center stage at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

From Spring Carlisle (April 24-28) through Fall Carlisle (October 2-6), guests who come to Carlisle will find something a little nostalgic about their experience. Call it a 50-year class reunion! The displays, imagery and even some musical ambiance will transport guests back in time.

The shows themselves will offer special displays, more specifically starting with the Carlisle Ford (May 31-June 2) Nationals and concluding with Corvettes at Carlisle (August 22-25). Ford weekend, presented by Meguiars, hosts the 50th birthday celebration of the Mach 1, the 50th anniversary of the Boss, 50th anniversary of the Eliminator and celebrates the 50th of the Maverick. Up next is the Chevrolet Nationals (June 21-22) which is also the first official show of summer. The weekend will spotlight the 50th birthday of the Blazer as well as the GTO Judge. In addition, Buildings T and Y will have featured displays including cars from 1969.

As June transitions into July, the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 12-14) will take place. 50-year honors for this event include a 50th tribute to the Dodge Charger Daytona & 500, the A12 Road Runner & Super Bee, the M Code A-Body as well as a featured vehicle showcase of some of the best MoPars ever made arrived in 1969. In August, the Carlisle Truck Nationals (August 2-4) and Corvettes at Carlisle help wrap up the specialty events at Carlisle. Truck weekend will offer a look at some of the coolest trucks ever made and spotlight the $69/69 second burnout contest, while Corvettes at Carlisle, presented by Corvette America, will host a massive display of 1969 Corvettes. Carlisle Auctions will even offer a ‘60s Power Hour during its events.

Common themes across all events include branding and special graphics specific to the theme. This includes flags around the grounds, plus signs and banners near main entry gates. As part of each event, a “Flash Sale” will pop up on social media. From there, the first 69 people to order tickets online will also get a commemorative Summer of ’69 souvenir cup. In addition, a limited amount of cups will be available with a qualifying purchase in the Carlisle Store. The cup will also be available as a stand-alone purchase from any concessionaire too. Another season long giveaway will be a special Summer of ’69 sticker. These stickers will be available on grounds as well as in Guest Services for registered showfield participants.

Opportunities will also be available to win money in at least two different ways in 2019. While the standard burnout contest continues with the three-minute time limit, NEW this year only, anyone who pops a tire in 69 seconds or less will win $69 cash. Speaking of cash, an inflatable cash machine will come to life at most events providing several chances throughout the weekend to fill your pockets. For that, select guests will have the chance to snag the flying dollars. Contestant 1 each day starts with the chance to snag $69. What’s left remains, meaning contestant 2 has the chance at $69, plus whatever was left over…and so on.

Complete details on each event are available at the all-new www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Cruise to Carlisle this summer. It’ll be groovy man!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.