Carlisle Events Chrysler Nationals’ commemorative 1969 Plymouth Barracuda M-Code 440

Own a Collectible Piece of MoPar History via M2 Machines and Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals hosts some of the best collectible and classic rides in the world. The annual weekend returns July12-14 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and for 2019, guests of all ages have a new collectible option. Carlisle Events and M2 Machines are offering guests a collectible as scarce as their real-life counterparts; a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda with the rare M-Code 440.

M2 Machines is no stranger to collectibles at Carlisle, having partnered with the Chrysler Nationals since 2016 with a die-cast to commemorate 50 years of the iconic Dodge Charger. True to previous form, the 2019 option is a 1:64 scale die-cast and its ’69 design perfectly complements the overall Summer of ’69 theme at Carlisle in 2019. In addition to a focus on the rare M-Code 440, the sinister look comes from the X9 Black Velvet paint and the red interior really makes an impact. The look is capped perfectly with the infamous Recall Wheels from Kelsey Hayes and redline tires to break up all of that black.

Get them while they last, because just 750 will be produced. Not only did M2 design these gems, but they’ll come with the official logo of the 2019 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals 50th anniversary logo of the M-Code A-Body Darts and Barracudas. Remember, production is limited and once they are gone…they are gone! Pre-orders are available now via store.carlisleevents.com and MUST be picked up in-person during event weekend in July. These amazing collectibles are just $15, but there’s a limit of 3 per customer. Get yours today before they end up on eBay for much more.

The world’s largest all-MoPar event kicks off with a FREE cruise-in and kick-off party on July 11 at the Carlisle Expo Center. That party is the appetizer to the main course at the adjacent fairgrounds where 40,000+ guests and nearly 3,000 cars come to park and party! From the annual MoPar Survivor’s Tent to the featured vehicle displays, automotive flea market to the anniversaries and more, this event has it all. Speaking of features, 2019 features the aforementioned M-Code A-Body, plus 50 years of the Dodge Charger Daytona & 500, 50 (and ½) Years of the A12 Road Runner & Super Bee, plus a nod to the automotive Summer of ’69.

Getting involved is easy, too. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to show, sell or spectate, tickets and details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.