Carlisle Events Winter AutoFest 2020

CARLISLE, PA – Snowbirds and car lovers alike will welcome the Florida sun as Carlisle Events presents Winter AutoFest Lakeland, February 21-23, 2020. The three-day affair takes place at the spacious state-of-the-art SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland.

The gates open at 8 a.m. on February 21st with spectator admission costing only $10 (kids 12 and under are free). Vendors, as part of the automotive flea market, lace the grounds from fence line to fence line offering an eclectic mix of collectibles, merchandise, home goods, automobilia and much-needed automotive parts for enthusiasts’ restoration projects.

In addition, Carlisle Auctions presents a two-day collector car auction (February 21-22) featuring 400+ consignments spanning automotive history. The auction starts at 10:30 a.m. each day and at 1:30 p.m. on February 22. The auction will feature an all-Corvette themed hour. There will also be a car corral with cars and trucks for sale by owner. Each avenue affords the buyer a chance to start a collection or add to an existing one, all at an affordable price point.

Items and cars for sale aren’t the only draw for Winter AutoFest Lakeland, as a septet (that’s 7) of car themed showcases in the car show. Returning features include the 42nd annual NCRS Winter Regional Corvette Meet, the FREE cruise-in, as well as the Corvette and Mustang displays. The Corvette and Ford displays also host vendors specific to the brands and offer photo ops with an airplane. The Corvette showcase will welcome GM Certified Technician Paul Koerner. Koerner is scheduled to host seminars and offer one-on-one diagnostic sessions.

Winter AutoFest now welcomes the MoPar brand to Lakeland. If the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Pennsylvania each July is any indication as to what type of turnout this display will see, it’ll be a can’t miss opportunity. Along with the MoPars on display, Lou Santiago will be on hand too. Lou is a car show TV staple on programs like Car Fix on MotorTrend and he will also host seminars and meet with fans.

In 2020 there will be two additional featured displays at Winter AutoFest. The first display includes race prepared vehicles. Regardless of brand, if it’s a race prepared car, truck or motorcycle, it’s welcome for this display. The second display is a 50-year gathering of 1970s cars/trucks. Each display is vetted so those interested must apply at www.CarlisleFeatures.com.

This year there is additional value to the existing free cruise-in. All-new in 2020, registered cruise-in participants receive a discounted offer to buy the event shirt so they can proudly represent the coolest event in central Florida.

Finally, Winter AutoFest will host the Air & Coach Concours. This gathering of luxury motor coaches will find itself positioned near the camping area on northwest side of the facility.

Register today and learn about this amazing all-star event at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.