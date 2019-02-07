Carlisle Events’ Winter AutoFest hosting two-day collector car auction

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions will invade the SUN ‘n FUN Campus in Lakeland, Florida for two days of classic and collector car sales. The auction will start on February 22nd at 10:30 a.m. when the first of some 400+ consignments cross the block.

Consignments span nearly 100 years of automotive history. There is something for everyone as part of this automotive history lesson.

But why this auction? First of all, it’s in Florida, and unless a Polar Vortex and bone-chilling cold is your kind of fun, the sun of the Sunshine State is draw in and of itself. Add that to an automotive flea market, car corral, car show, air plane rides and more, and Winter AutoFest makes for an enticing destination.

As noted above, Carlisle Auctions will feature a wide array of consignments, but this year is extra special due to a heavy Corvette presence at the show. For the first-time ever, the National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) brings its Winter Regional Meet to Winter AutoFest. As such, Carlisle Auctions will feature an all-Corvette power hour on Saturday, February 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Consignments are expected to span all seven generations, from the solid axel C1 of the early ‘50s to the modern-day powerhouse C7.

Complete details about this and every other auction produced by Carlisle Auctions is available online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. Register to bid, consign to sell or simply inquire about our FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, Carlisle Auctions is looking forward to working with you!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

