Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals: May 15-17

Carlisle, PA – If performance and speed are your thing, then the 2020 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals will check all the boxes. Returning for its 35th edition at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, the Import & Performance weekend runs May 15-17. 2020 offers special displays, some new activities, popular standards and an international showcase of cars and trucks.

At this year’s Nationals the import and performance community will come together to honor one of their own. This year, a very special enthusiast will be honored. As part of a newly forged partnership in 2020, the Driven to Cure group debuts at Carlisle to honor Andrew Lee, a hobbyist who passed away during Easter weekend of 2019. Lee’s customized Nissan GTR anchors the DTC show within the show display in Building Y, with money being raised to support Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC).

Along with the DTC feature in Building Y, 2020 shines a spotlight on 100 years of Mazda, 50 years of the Datsun/Nissan Z and more. With nearly 2,000 cars and over 20,000 guests converging on Carlisle it should be quite the spectacle. One of the coolest parts of the event is the international showcase of cars and trucks. There are at least eight different countries represented on the showfield. Within that automotive globe will be some of the largest single gatherings of Volvos and Saabs anywhere, while also hosting some of the best from England, Japan and Germany. There’s even a display planned from the Rolls Royce Owner’s Club and Rolls Royce Museum of Mechanicsburg, highlighting luxury seldom seen at Carlisle.

Show cars aren’t the only draw to Carlisle during the second weekend of May. There’s a bevy of competitions and activities on tap for the show, too. Returning for 2020 is the always popular burnout contest, track time/autocross/drifting with NICOFest, low car limbo and the exhaust competition and new for 2020 is an exciting donut contest. More details on the contest will be unveiled via the Carlisle Events website in the coming weeks, but with its addition, the event offers even more chances to be the show versus simply attending. Speaking of things that go fast, another great display puts race prepared cars in the spotlight courtesy of the Race Paddock, located on the east side of the grounds in the pavilion.

Registration is open now for the judged and non-judged showfield. A 10% registration savings is available now through April 13 via Gate-N-Go. Also, those looking to simply enjoy the show as a spectator can pick up single day or full event tickets online too. Savings are available today with the tap of a finger/click of a mouse; only at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.