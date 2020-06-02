Carroll Shelby Foundation to auction 'Ford v Ferrari' and other memorabilia

Carroll Shelby Foundation is auctioning several pieces of “Ford v Ferrari” memorabilia autographed by Hollywood legends Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as others, with proceeds benefitting the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

GARDENA, Calif. – The Carroll Shelby Foundation is auctioning several pieces of “Ford v Ferrari” memorabilia autographed by Hollywood legends Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as others, with proceeds benefitting the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The money will be used for grants that help first responders experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Carroll Shelby Foundation has financially supported families since Carroll Shelby established it in 1991,” said Neil Cummings, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation. "Our two organizations are partnering to address the immediate needs of first responder families on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis. We’re asking Shelby fans to join this effort by bidding on exclusive autographed automobilia from the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari.”

The items signed by Bale and Damon are:

An original mini movie poster from the US distribution of the film; it is also signed by Charlie Agapiou and includes an autopen version of Carroll Shelby’s signature

A glovebox that was on the white Cobra driven by Bale during the film’s first race

Other items that will be made available include:

An air bag cover for a 2010-2014 Ford Mustang signed by Carroll Shelby before he passed

A vinyl soundtrack album from the film signed by Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

A diecast Shelby American team GT40 in the Ken Miles Le Mans 1966 livery signed by Aaron Shelby (grandson of Carroll Shelby), Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

A copy of AJ Baime’s book “Go Like Hell” signed by Baime and Carroll Shelby (before he passed)

The winning bidder for the book will also have the option for an unusual bonus.

“The winning bidder of the book ‘Go Like Hell’ can choose to schedule a call with me,” said Cummings. “During that conversation, I will share insights from my personal and business relationship with Carroll that began in 1991 and continued until the day he passed away. This conversation will include Shelby stories such as why Carroll originally created the Foundation.”

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund awards grants to first responders experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FRCF also funds temporary housing and need-based grants to first responders and public safety agencies across the country. College scholarships for children of first responders who passed away as a result of COVID-19 are also available.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve funded millions of dollars in college scholarships to children with first responder parents who’ve been killed or injured in the line of duty,” said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Today, first responders find themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $200 million to support first responders with immediate financial support as they battle the pandemic. Proceeds from these historic pieces of movie memorabilia will help us fulfill all grant applications.”

In response to the pandemic, FRCF has to date:

Funded more than 12,946 hotel room nights so first responders do not need to go home and infect their families or can self-quarantine

Awarded grants totaling $4,191,583 to 3,053 first responders in all 50 states

Distributed more than 400,000 FDA-certified, surgical grade masks to first responders without disrupting the supply chain of N95 masks for hospitals

We have paid for 16 COVID-related first responder funerals

Will continue to support first responders for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic

Continues a 19-year mission funding millions of dollars in college scholarships benefiting hundreds of worthy children with first responder parents who have been killed or injured in the line of duty

To be eligible to receive a grant or scholarship from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, the Foundation defined first responders as emergency medical technicians, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and employees supporting first responders such as 911 dispatchers. Also eligible are medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients.

As COVID-19 continues to infiltrate communities across the nation, FRCF expects to see an even greater need for grants. There are several opportunities available for companies to support the program including a one-time donation, employee matching programs and give-back initiatives.

The Ford v. Ferrari memorabilia can be found online at https://www.shelby.com/ShelbyFoundation. Beginning May 29, one item per week will be posted on eBay. In addition to (or in lieu of) bidding on a piece of rare Shelby automobilia, the public can also support the initiative through a donation program; they can choose a donation amount in any increment of $20 and click a button on the CSF website.

#FirstRespondersStrong is a social media campaign celebrating the resiliency and strength of first responders, encouraging first responders to post videos from the front lines and asking civilians to share messages of appreciation. Other social media tags include:

· @1stRCF

· #FirstRespondersStrong

· #1stRCF

· #GiveMoreGrants

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For the past 19 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. As COVID-19 continues to infect communities across the nation, the need for grants within the first responder community continues to grow, and the Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $200 million to meet the projected needs of first responders. In response to the growing need, the Foundation launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to help "Give More Grants" to first responders. In recent weeks, First Responders Children's Foundation was a charity partner of the "Fox Presents iHeart Living Room Concert for America" and the "One World: Together at Home" concerts paying tribute to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

More information can be found at www.1strcf.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About The Carroll Shelby Foundation

The Carroll Shelby Foundation was created by legendary racer and automotive manufacturer Carroll Shelby. Headquartered in Gardena, Calif., the Foundation is dedicated to providing medical assistance for those in need, including children, educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs and benefitting the Shelby Automotive Museum. For more information visit http://www.shelby.com.

*As an Amazon Associate, Old Cars earns from qualifying purchases.