Cars & Coffee returns to ACD Automobile Museum

(AUBURN) – Cars & Coffee returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday, May 30, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Hobby, custom, antique, and performance cars of all types are invited to join them at the Education and Exhibit Plaza located across from the museum.

Free coffee will be provided Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn. Members of the museum staff will be onsite to answer questions and museum curator, Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the Plaza. Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will also be available during Cars & Coffee per request.

Museum staff and volunteers will guide owners to parking spots that will provide for social distancing and coffee will be pre-served using additional health precautions.

A 1963 Corvette Sting Ray being offered through a sweepstakes to benefit the museum’s education programs will be on display and tickets available for purchase during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held in September 2020.

Car club/groups who want reserved parking for 5 or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 260-925-1444, ext. 42.

Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, June through September.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St. Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.