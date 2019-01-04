Charlotte AutoFair Fall date change

The Hornets Nest Region, AACA announced the Fall Charlotte AutoFair collector vehicle flea market and car show will change to October beginning with 2019. Charlotte AutoFair will take place Thursday-Friday-Saturday October 17-19, 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Fall event change will not affect the Spring Charlotte AutoFair schedule which will continue as planned for April.

A benefit to all hobbyists will be the great consecutive weekends of Carlisle, Hershey and Charlotte collector vehicle flea markets. This will allow automotive vendors to travel easily between these three venues to provide their services to all hobbyists and restorers.

Spring Charlotte AutoFair will take place Thursday thru Sunday April 4-7, 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Spring and Fall schedules for 2019-2024 may be viewed at charlotte-autofair.com .

More information contact: Mel Carson 704-841-1990