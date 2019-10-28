Chip Miller Foundation receives generous gift from AACA Museum

Carlisle, PA – Each year the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation hosts or is part of events geared towards raising awareness and funds for battling the Amyloidosis disease. These events bring in thousands of dollars for the foundation. In addition, the CMAF solicits and receives donations from generous “friends of the foundation.” On October 9, the CMAF was surprised to receive an unsolicited donation of $1,000 via the AACA Museum, Inc. as part of its annual Night at the Museum event.

The event, held annually in Hershey, is the museum’s key fundraiser and annually spotlights major contributors to the automotive hobby. For 2019, Chip Miller and Bill Miller, Jr. were tapped as Legacy Award Winners. Bill Miller, Jr. was present and accepting on behalf of Chip was his son Lance. Both Miller families (no relation) were on hand too.

Surrounded by family and friends, the AACA Museum, Inc. team caught Lance’s attention and invited him back to the podium with this special surprise in mind. Unsuspecting, Miller obliged and when presented with the check, mustered a grin that his dad would have been proud of and shared with the room words his dad frequently uttered; “Life is Good.”

“The AACA Museum, Inc. was excited to honor Chip Miller with the AACA Museum Automotive Heritage Award. In Chip’s honor, we were happy to provide a $1,000 donation to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation,” noted Nancy Gates, Director of Marketing and Communications for the museum.

Miller recalled this special moment too, noting that “my father was smiling down and certainly humbled by the AACA award. The AACA Museum made a $1,000 donation towards the CMAF, what a wonderful and extremely generous surprise. Every penny earned goes towards a cause that my family, board members and myself fully believe in. Amyloidosis may have caused my best friend and father to pass away way too early, but amyloidosis also provided us with a mission. This donation goes directly towards our mission and I’m grateful!”

www.chipmiller.org