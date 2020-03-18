Chip’s Choice Theme Announced for Corvettes at Carlisle 2020

Carlisle, PA – Corvettes at Carlisle may be the largest all-Corvette themed weekend in the world, but Bloomington Gold, held each June in Indiana, is known as the Grand Daddy of Corvette Events. For one summer only the two brands come together to showcase a very special display: Chip’s Choice. Spanning August 27-30, Corvettes at Carlisle presented by Top Flight Automotive, takes over the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and welcomes nearly 60,000 guests and some 5,000 Corvettes to America’s Automotive Hometown of Carlisle Pennsylvania.

The display, named in honor of Chip Miller (co-founder of Carlisle Events and Corvettes at Carlisle), is an annual special display that is showcased within Building T. This display embodies the best-of-the-best in the Corvette hobby, including unique themes, designs, builders or cars that have some type of historical tie-in to Corvettes at Carlisle, Chip Miller and/or the Miller family. For 2020, the display features the Best of the Best of Bloomington Gold.

As noted, Bloomington Gold is a big deal within the Corvette hobby and is the longest running event of its type dating back to the early 1970’s. For 2020, Bloomington Gold President Guy Larsen and Event Director Bill Locke will hand pick Corvettes that have made an impact not only within the hobby but at their prestigious event. These cars, 12 to be exact, will sit front and center for all to see as part of Chip’s Choice in Building T. Not only will this be a heavily trafficked area at Corvettes at Carlisle, each car will also be showcased within the nearly 90-page event guide as well on online and via social media.

“We’re excited to showcase some amazing Corvettes throughout this display,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Lance Miller. ‘My father, Chip Miller, went to every single Bloomington Gold while he was alive. In fact, he was a long-time judge at each of the events,” continued Miller. “Corvettes at Carlisle continues to be represented year in and year out. I recall going with him on many occasions and enjoying the various events. I felt it was appropriate to showcase a taste of what Bloomington Gold has to offer during their events. So, for 2020, what better way to include them than this special Chip’s Choice display. I know my father is smiling down proud.”

“The 2020 Chip’s Choice display at Corvettes of Carlisle will feature a display of some of the very best Bloomington Gold Benchmark® Corvettes, the most prestigious Corvette award,” said Guy Larsen, President – Bloomington Gold Corvettes. “The Benchmark® award recognizes the very rare Corvettes that embody the ultimate in factory originality and condition,” continued Larsen. “Benchmark® Corvettes are highly unrestored and appear to be in ‘typical factory production.’ The Corvettes on display at Chip’s Choice 2020 will appear as if they were put in a time capsule when they left the factory and have been preserved. These Corvettes are the best examples for anyone doing a restoration or trying to learn about authentic Corvettes of that time, hence the name Benchmark®. Benchmark® cars are the sports’ best link to the past and preserving Corvette’s factory authenticity heritage in the future. It is an honor for Bloomington Gold Corvettes to present these fine Benchmark® Corvettes this coming August, 2020.”

For details on the upcoming June Bloomington Gold event at the Indianapolis Speedway, visit www.BloomingtonGold.com and for information on Corvettes at Carlisle this August in Carlisle, visit www.CarlisleEvents.com. While on the Carlisle page, register for the massive all-Corvette Fun Field, learn more about becoming a vendor or simply purchase spectator tickets. Discounts are available through one month out for those registering to show, while spectator tickets are available at a discount up to and even during the event. Log on, learn more and save!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.