Coming this April to A+E Networks… Barrett-Jackson Live

Barrett-Jackson Auctions to Debut April 2020 on FYI and HISTORY

NEW YORK CITY – A+E Networks and Barrett-Jackson announced a programming agreement for Barrett-Jackson Live which will air on FYI and HISTORY beginning with the 18th Annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction, April 16-18, 2020.

Set to debut as part of the networks’ Drive Block, Barrett-Jackson Live will offer live programming as well as premieres, short-form and original Barrett-Jackson specials. The content on FYI and HISTORY will be unique compared to other programming for each channel. Barrett-Jackson Live will be distributed globally by A+E International.

“We are honored and excited to feature Barrett-Jackson Live in our popular branded programming block, Drive, on HISTORY and FYI,” said Jim Hoffman, EVP Program Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives. “The highly-promotable live event series has proven to attract automotive enthusiasts across the globe and brings to the Drive block a diversity of content that is certain to thrill our passionate car-enthusiast audiences.”

Barrett-Jackson offers some of the world’s most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles to cross the auction block at four annual events: Scottsdale, Arizona (January 2021), Palm Beach, Florida (April 16-18, 2020); Mohegan Sun, Connecticut (June 24-27, 2020); and Las Vegas, Nevada (September 10-12, 2020).

“I’ve always been passionate about sharing the excitement of our auctions with enthusiasts,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “In 1996, we revolutionized our hobby as the first company to broadcast collector car auctions into living rooms across the country. Our new agreement with A+E Networks is a wonderful next step in the evolution of our vision to give enthusiasts a front-row seat to our four exciting auctions throughout the year.”

Enthusiasts without access to FYI and HISTORY channels are encouraged to subscribe through their current programming provider for coverage of Barrett-Jackson’s four annual auctions. For those seeking an immersive, online viewing experience, all of the Barrett-Jackson Auctions are also available to stream online at www.Barrett-Jackson.com and features all the cars all the time.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS



A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E, Lifetime, HISTORY, Lifetime Movies, FYI, VICELAND, Blaze and Crime+Investigation. A+E Networks’ portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a long-form production division, A+E Studios; film division, A&E IndieFilms; and A+E Digital, encompassing watch apps, games and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault. A+E Networks’ channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 42 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. www.aenetworks.com

ABOUT THE BARRETT-JACKSON AUCTION COMPANY



Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2020. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.