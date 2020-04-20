Corvettes at Carlisle displays – 50 years apart, same great car

Carlisle, PA – Corvettes at Carlisle helps wrap the end of August at Carlisle ( August 27-30) and for 2020, two great displays will offer guests a chance to look at the past and present of the brand. This year’s weekend plans to host some 5,000 Corvettes and tens of thousands of guests, all flocking to America’s Automotive Hometown to see every generation of Corvette, shop for Corvette parts, meet those who build their beloved car and more!

Heads will turn at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds as the event remembers 1970 Corvettes; the C3, while also shining the brightest spotlight possible on the 2020 Corvette; the C8. It’s been 50 years since the 1970 Corvette was introduced to consumers and this display will showcase some of the best from that era. Positioned under a display tent on the Fun Field, dozens of ’70 Corvettes will run the gambit, from show quality drivers to low mileage originals, this display is a must-see for any lover of Corvette’s past!

While one part of the grounds will welcome Corvette history, another will welcome its present and future in the form of the 2020 C8! This showcase isn’t just any old display of cars, it’s a mass gathering from Team Chevrolet. Last year, they brought 14 pre-production models to Carlisle, parking some in general parking, others under a tent and two as part of a special display room in the heart of the Fun Field. The display room/big box is back, Team Chevrolet is back and with the 2020 Corvette available to consumers, expect even more on grounds from show-goers along with those carrying Michigan plates.

There’s one other can’t miss display planned for August and that’s the annual Chip’s Choice showcase. For 2020, the display is hands off from the Corvettes at Carlisle team and instead, is being selected exclusively by the team from Bloomington Gold. In fact, this display will feature a dozen or so cars that were Benchmark Award winners.

“Carrying on the Carlisle tradition for the 50th anniversary of Corvette, the 1970 display will be a tremendous hit,” noted Lance Miller, co-owner of Carlisle Events. “Some of the cars lined up for this year’s event are truly must-see cars and we’re very excited to shine the spotlight on these amazing cars,” continued Miller. “This year’s Chip’s Choice will be another staggering display of incredible Corvettes supplied by our friends at Bloomington Gold. Bill Locke and Guy Larsen from Bloomington Gold have been sending me the submissions for this year’s show and I’m EXCITED to see them in person. Plus I’m really eager to see some of the modifications that people are coming up with for the all-new 2020 Corvette, it’ll be a great event!”

Discounted single day admission tickets are available online now through event weekend. There is even a package deal available that offers access plus a shirt. Those looking to show can save 10% by registering now through July 27. After that date, registration shifts to full price and is still available online through event week, but relevant materials must be picked up versus being mailed with an early registration and savings. Call 717-243-7855 or visit CarlisleEvents.com to learn more.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

