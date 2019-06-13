Corvettes return to Carlisle August 22nd

Carlisle, PA – Corvettes have been a staple at Carlisle since 1982. This year, as the event celebrates its 37th Anniversary, guests can expect to see some of their favorite showcases and guests, while also checking out new and unique aspects of the Corvette along the way. Powered by Corvette America in 2019, Corvettes at Carlisle commences on August 22 and runs through Sunday, August 25 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

For 2019, the Chip’s Choice display includes modified Corvettes. These Corvettes can be of any generation and year, though guests can expect more modern Corvettes showcased. From C1’s to modern day C7’s, expect some very unique cars within the display.

Other displays include the annual 50-year Corvette showcase; this time honoring 1969 Corvettes. Along with some of the best from 1969, the Corvette Challenge cars return for a 30th Anniversary celebration along with a Corvette reunion focused on race prepared Corvettes.

In addition to the displays, Corvettes at Carlisle welcomes special guests. The 2019 roster includes the likes of Dave McLellan, Wil Cooksey and Team Chevrolet. Also, as part of race centric displays, Corvettes at Carlisle is pleased to welcome celebrity race drivers like Johnny O’Connell, Stu Hayner, Kenny Wallace Jr., Shawn Hendricks and more.

The event isn’t just about the great cars on display though, as many amazing Corvette vendors make Carlisle home for the weekend too. Showgoers are encouraged to visit the Manufacturers’ Midway and the automotive flea market for their shopping needs plus a car corral to purchase a whole car.

Finally, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation is once again working in conjunction with the Lancaster County Corvette Club and Clare House to raffle off a 2019 Corvette Stingray. Tickets are available now via the LCCC and are just $100. Only 1,000 tickets are available, and proceeds benefit Clare House and the CMAF. The drawing runs in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 drawing which takes place Saturday evening, August 24 at 7 p.m.

Complete details about this event, links to buy tickets, register for the Fun Field and more are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

