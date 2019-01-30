Custom car themed Fender Strat up for charity auction at Amelia Island

Charity auction to take place March 9, 2019

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance March 7-10, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club

Jacksonville, FL – Cincinnati-based artist David Snyder has painted a one-of-a-kind Fender Stratocaster guitar to help the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance celebrate the “Cars of the Rock Stars” class in 2019. The special class centers on vehicles and guitars from John Oates personal collection and features additional vehicles that belonged to or are closely associated with well-known rock stars. The display will allow fans unprecedented access to the instruments Oates has played with the best-selling rock duo of all time, Hall and Oates. The event will also include opportunities to meet John Oates in person.

Artwork on the guitar features vehicles owned or associated with rock stars throughout the years and will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2019 auction. All proceeds will go directly to The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation, Inc.

“As a fan of unique one-of-a-kind cars and guitars, this amazing David Snyder painting on the iconic Fender Stratocaster is a must have acquisition for any collector,” said John Oates, co-curator of Cars of the Rock Stars.

The Artist: David Snyder – David Snyder started drawing cars, airplanes and trains at the age of six. His passion for transportation history continues today. Snyder has displayed his artwork at The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance since 2004.

A graduate from Central Academy of Commercial Art in Cincinnati, Ohio, Snyder’s career in advertising as a designer, art director and illustrator left him yearning to paint the transportation history he remembered from his youth. His inviting work allows the viewer to “step right in” to his paintings and visit the past. Celebrated for his incredible attention to detail, David spends countless hours on research before beginning a painting. Snyder’s paintings and prints are collected worldwide and have received numerous awards. Learn more about David by visiting his website, http://www.davidsnydercarart.com/.

“I am honored to use my love of automotive history, passion for music and artistic talent to raise money for The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation,” said the artist, David Snyder. “The most challenging part was designing around the contours and compound curves of the Fender Stratocaster. I have executed original paintings on nine guitars-and am proud to say that this is the best work I’ve done!”

The Guitar – This Cars of the Rock Stars Fender Stratocaster features automobiles owned or closely associated with successful musicians hand painted by David Snyder in acrylic. The headstock is inspired by the hood of Janis Joplin’s 1964 Porsche 356C. Other highlights include the 1959 Chevrolet Stingray Racer driven by Elvis Presley and a Porsche 911 GT3-R customized to celebrate the music and instruments of Eddie Van Halen.

Of special significance are two of John’s personal vehicles that will be displayed at Sunday’s Concours. To the left of where the neck joins the body is John’s 1959 MGA Twin-Cam Roadster. The award-winning roadster was restored over a three year period in the mid-1980s by former owner Francis “Ron” Neal and marque expert Peter Wood in the United Kingdom. Subsequently, the car was placed in storage for more than 20 years, eventually being “woken up” by Roy Miller of East West Motors in Santa Barbara, California. Oates purchased the Twin-Cam in 2017 and regularly drives the mechanically and cosmetically refreshed roadster on the roads near his home in Tennessee.

John’s 1960 Porsche 356 Emory Special Cabriolet is depicted on the right side. This 356 B Cabriolet with removable hardtop is a true Texas barn find. The car had been crashed into a tree and was neglected for many years. Commissioned by John to celebrate his birthday and the 70th anniversary of the Porsche brand, the 356 was transformed and reimagined by Rod Emory of Emory Motorsports. The custom build incorporates features of the 356 model range from the Pre A to the T6 to create a “Greatest Hits” version of this iconic automobile.

The Charity Auction – The Cars of the Rock Stars Fender Stratocaster guitar will be sold on March 9, 2019 during the RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island auction to support The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501(c)3 charity. The non-profit foundation supports North Florida-based charities and has donated more than $3.45 million since 1996.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation would like to thank Fender Guitars for donating the Player Stratocaster and to Jacksonville, Florida based luthier, Mikey Lamson, for assembling and setting up the instrument. Thanks to Fender’s craftsmanship and Lamson’s expert assembly and set up, this guitar not only looks great but is an absolute joy to play.

About The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

THE AMELIA will be held March 7-10, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island. For the Amelia’s full events schedule, including Saturday’s Cars & Coffee at the Concours and Sunday’s premier Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, visit www.ameliaconcours.org. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.45 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996