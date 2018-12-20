‘Doc Hudson’ on display at Wisconsin Automotive Museum

Hartford, Wisconsin – The car made famous by the animated movie Cars, and voiced by none other than Paul Newman, is now on exhibit at the museum through the spring of 2019.

Owned and restored by the Hudson Historical Society, this replica of Doc has been making appearances at a variety of events since 2012. Martinsville, IN high school students did much of the mechanical work using two 1951 Pacemakers. Doc has been driven over 20,000 miles around the country educating children and adults about Hudson automobiles. There are currently three other Hudsons exhibited along with Doc.

Hudson automobiles were manufactured briefly in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the merger of Nash and Hudson to form American Motors Corporation in 1954. From 1955 through 1957 both marques were made, but beginning in 1958 there was only the AMC badge.

The museum features the high caliber Kissel automobiles that were manufactured in Hartford 1906 – 1931, making Kissel the second longest car manufacturer in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Automotive Museum currently has 118 vehicles on exhibit including 25 of the fewer than 150 remaining Kissels.

In the winter and the museum is open Wednesday – Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm.

The Wisconsin Automotive Museum

147 N. Rural St.

Hartford, WI 53027

262.673.7999

https://wisconsinautomuseum.com

info@wisconsinautomuseum.com