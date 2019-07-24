Electric Studebakers at 55th Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet

Two famous electric Studebakers will be displayed from Sept. 12-14 at the 55th Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet in Mansfield, Ohio, to be held Sept. 11-14. The meet will be hosted by the Keystone Region of the SDC at the Richmond County Fairgrounds.

“Tommy” and “Peg” are two custom-built, battery-powered Studebakers built in 1908 to transport U.S. senators and representatives in a tunnel between the capitol and the Russell Senate Office Building. Each vehicle had 12 six-volt batteries with a range of 85 miles and the two vehicles made an average of 225 trips of 2200 passengers each day. The original cost of each vehicle, with government discounts, was $2691.

The cars were sold in 1939, years after a monorail was installed and replaced them, and have not been together since. Today, “Tommy” currently resides at the William E. Swigart, Jr. Automobile Museum and “Peg” is owned by the Studebaker National Museum. Their reunion at the SDC International Meet will mark the first time the electric Studebakers will be together in 80 years.

Studebakers from a variety of eras will be represented at the SDC International Meet. Learn more at www.sdcmeet.com.