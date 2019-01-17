Fact vs. Fiction: California’s New Exhaust Noise Law

California Assembly Bill (A.B.) 1824 was signed into law by then-Governor Jerry Brown in June of 2018 as part of the state’s budget process. It went into effect on January 1, 2019. The legislation amended how California law enforcement officials may issue a citation for exhaust noise violations.

The bill has generated significant concern within the industry and enthusiast community, along with some misinformation. Most notably, enactment of A.B. 1824 did not change existing laws pertaining to exhaust noise or the sale and installation of aftermarket exhaust systems in California.

The SEMA Action Network (SAN) has created a “Fact vs. Fiction” webpage that seeks to clarify the matter.

