Father’s Day 2019 weekend at the National Packard Museum

Packard Legacy Summer Series Continues This Weekend!

With so much history to explore and so many opportunities to celebrate, one weekend was just not enough! This year, the National Packard Museum will celebrate the Packard Legacy one weekend each month from May through October with creative, fun activities, more opportunities to show off your classic vehicle, and plenty of Packard history to explore. Here’s what’s on the schedule for Father’s Day weekend.

“PACKARD FOOTPRINTS” SCAVENGER HUNT ON SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019 (12PM-3PM)

Bring the whole family or organize your dream team for the “Packard Footprints” Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Explore Packard history with this interactive scavenger hunt. Your team will meet at the museum at noon to receive clues on a cellphone or tablet and then embark on a journey of historic proportions. Travel back in time following “footprints” left by the Packard family.

The expedition will take you to several significant Packard sites scattered throughout the City of Warren, some well-known, others hidden treasures. Teams can be comprised of 1-5 people and registration is $20 per team. Follow the clues and top the leader board. The winners will receive Eastwood Mall gift cards in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third place. Teams must pre-register at the museum between 11:30 am and 12:00pm.

The adventure begins at noon and ends back at the museum at 3pm where the scores will be tabulated and the winners announced. The Scavenger Hunt is sponsored by the William M. & A. Cafaro Family Foundation.

“CARS & COFFEE” ON SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 2019 (9AM-12PM)

Cars & Coffee is a community gathering of like-minded car enthusiasts coming together to enjoy rich automotive history, sharing stories and their vehicles alike. Held rain or shine, but always with coffee at the scenic National Packard Museum. Registration is $8.00 and participants receive complimentary admission for two to the Museum.

“THE LEGEND OF OLD PACIFIC: AMERICA’S PIONEER ROAD TRIP” SUNDAY, JUNE 16, (12PM-1PM)

The National Packard Museum will present “The Legend of Old Pacific: America’s Pioneer Road Trip” on Sunday, June 16, 2019. This lecture is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

In the summer of 1903, the Packard Motor Car Company of Warren, Ohio embarked on a bold publicity stunt. With plant foreman and test driver Tom Fetch behind the wheel and “The Automobile” magazine editor Marius Krarup riding shotgun, a single –cylinder Model F Packard nicknamed “Old Pacific” departed San Francisco for New York City on June 20, 1903.

With no maps and few roads east of the Mississippi, Old Pacific conquered mountains, desert, and swamps in an epic 63 day journey across America. Come see photos from the road trip and hear about the adventures Fetch and Kraus encountered along the way, including a murder in Carson City, Nevada!

Old Pacific’s triumph was a publicity coup, demonstrating Packard’s durability and reliability, and establishing a reputation for automotive quality that would endure for fifty more years.

This educational program is sponsored by the William M. & A. Cafaro Family Foundation.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit our website at http://www.packardmuseum.org, visit them on Facebook, or call them at 330-394-1899.

1899 Mahoning Avenue N.W., Warren OH 44483