Ferrari 288 GTO headlines RM Sotheby’s online sale

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced the latest highlights for its Online Only: Driving into Summer auction, a time-based online sale set to open for bidding at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 21 with staggered closure on lots now extended to two days, beginning at 11:00 am ET on May 28 and continuing May 29 due to significant consignor interest. The auction, curated specifically for the Online Only platform, will offer more than 100 diverse motor cars as well as a selection of memorabilia on rmsothebys.com, with the latest entries highlighted by several superb Italian sports cars. Leading the group is a rare and exhilarating 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

The first of Ferrari’s series of supercars, the highly anticipated, race-bred 288 GTO was built to impress, equipped with a 2.8-liter V-8 engine with twin IHI turbochargers, pumping out 400 hp with 366 foot-pounds of torque. The GTO could rocket to a top speed of 189 mph, making it the fastest road car ever produced at the time of its unveiling. Its acceleration was equally impressive, able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and 100 mph in 10.2 seconds.

One of just 272 produced, the 288 GTO offered in RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction was purchased new by well-known Ferrari collector Hartmut Ibing and has had just four owners from new. It is also one of few examples originally equipped with optional air-conditioning and power windows. The 288 GTO has more than lived up to the reputation of its predecessor, the 250 GTO, as a fantastic driving machine. Exceedingly rare even when compared to its contemporary brethren, it would stand out in even the world’s finest Ferrari and supercar collections.

A few more offerings from the Online Only: Driving into Summer auction

A handsome, matching-numbers 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe with coachwork by Carrozzeria Ellena, recently comprehensively restored over a five-year period and elegantly presented in black paintwork over green leather interior with a silver top.

Delivered new to Canada, a multi-award winning 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello , one of 246 to leave the factory with North American specifications, fitted with the highly desirable Fiorano Handling Package and currently displaying less than 15,000 km.

A desirable, early production 1959 Maserati 3500 GT by Touring with three twin-choke Weber carburetors, having undergone a sympathetic restoration in 2009 and beautifully presented today in elegant blue paintwork.

One of Ferrari’s finest four-passenger touring cars, a 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I by Pininfarina, one of just 625 examples produced, having underwent a recent, three-year restoration and finished in its original shade of Grigio Argento (offered without reserve).

A 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider presented in excellent, highly original condition with yellow paintwork over black leather interior and reading just 30,222 miles.

