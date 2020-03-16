Fisher Craftsman’s Guildsmen event at Dayton Concours d’Elegance – September 20th

Dayton, OH – The Dayton Concours d’Elegance is becoming a conveniently located Midwest annual event for former Guildsmen to renew associations and share our Guild legacy with the public. This is the fifth consecutive year since Guild historian and author John Jacobus met local Concours scale model committee chairperson Randy Derr at the 2015 Great Salt Lake International Vehicular Model Competition and Convention. The awareness and enthusiasm of both the public and former Guildsmen for our Concours display has grown each year.

The Fisher Craftman’s Guildsmen event will be at the Dayton Carillon Historical Park display venue in the Dicke Transportation Building, Dayton, Ohio.

For those not familiar with the event, check out the excellent Guild FaceBook website displaying coverage from previous years. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2013040262309413/?ref=group_header

As in the past there will be an accompanying Guild meal, beverage and social time for this year’s event. They will gather at the Carillon Park Brewery’s Bier Hall Sunday evening, September 20, starting at 4:30, after Concours officially closes. Meals and drinks are ordered off the menu and there is no additional fee for this social event. Even though last year we tried the Saturday evening time slot before Concours vs. Sunday, to facilitate a single overnight stay for out-of-town Guildsmen, almost everyone still wanted to reconvene at the Bier Hall again after Concours as well, so Sunday is the format for this year.

Past years’ Bier Hall gatherings have included an informative and enjoyable informal “Show and Tell” session. Past topics have included Tony Simone’s status on legacy initiatives, Paul Tatseos’ and Rich Ray’s presentation on the Gilmore Car Museum display, Mel Francis’ Guild FaceBook website, Jeff Goldstein’s “Piston Palace” museum in Rhode Island, “Bud” Magaldi’s League of Retired Auto Designers involvement, Bob Aikins’ aviation art, and Ron Pellman’s SCCA adventures.

Here are some “Show and Tell” teaser topics for this year that are dependent on who attends and may be willing to share. As a local host for several years I have learned that Guildsmen who attend Concours are a very active group and have many other activities competing for their attention this weekend in September – telescope association meets, model railroading conventions, etc. So, while it is unknown at this point who may attend this year’s Concours here some potential topics which come to mind: