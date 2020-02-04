Fisher-Guild models visit the UK

4-Guild Models on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Sainsbury Gallery, London courtesy of the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC through April 2020

Fisher-Guild models are on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London – a world class arts and design museum. Part of the “CARS” exhibition (a celebration of car culture around the world) features 4 – Guild models (national award winners) along with Harley J. Earl’s Firebird I (among other items) – through April 19, 2020. The models are on loan from the Smithsonian’s famous National Museum of American History courtesy of Roger B. White, Curator Road Transportation, Division of Work and Industry.