Ford Heacock III named Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance Grand Marshall

Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance Saturday, April 13, 2019 – Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa, Florida

Grand Marshall Ford Heacock III

The Heacock family legacy is rooted in Heacock Insurance going back to Ford Heacock’s Great Grandfather, Austin Heacock, who started the business in 1922. Austin had migrated from Sebring, Ohio to help establish the young town of Sebring, FL in the early 1900’s. Ford Heacock III followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and is the 4th generation owner of the family business.

Growing up in Sebring, FL exposed Ford Heacock III to the world of automobiles at an early age. His family was intimately involved in the 12 Hours of Sebring International Sports Car Race throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s. His grandfather, Ford Heacock Sr. was the Chairman of the Sebring race in the early years of the event.

In 1980, he founded the SVRA (Sportscar Vintage Racing Assn.) which has become the largest organization for vintage car racing in the United States. Vintage Motorsport magazine “The Journal of Motor Racing History” soon followed in 1982 and continues today as the leading publication for the hobby. In 1992 he created a specialty division of Heacock Insurance to provide insurance coverage for the collector car hobby. With over 50,000 policyholders “Heacock Classic” is recognized nationwide. He is also the founder of the MIDFLORIDA Auto Show and Lake Mirror Concours d’Elegance which is held each October attracting 40,000 or more spectators to downtown Lakeland, Florida.

Recognition & Honors

George Jenkins Award (Lakeland Chamber)

Lee Iacocca Award

SVRA Vintage Racing Hall of Fame (First inductee)

Past Chairman of Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce

Chairman of Florida Polytechnic University Foundation Board

Board Member Emeritas – Sun ‘N Fun International Fly-In

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance – Judge

See Grand Marshall Ford Heacock III escorted on to the Show Grounds in President Woodrow Wilson’s 1919 Pierce Arrow Limousine

