Frank Sinatra’s 1961 Dual Ghia L.6.4 Hardtop to be featured at Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

Las Vegas, NV – During the inaugural Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance a celebrity in its own right, will be making its way back to the bright lights of Vegas. Frank Sinatra’s very own 1961 Dual Ghia L.6.4 Hardtop will be featured at the 2019 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance taking place October 25-28. The vehicle will be heading down from the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nev. for the inaugural event.

A bit of history behind a car fit for the “Chairman of the Board”

Virgil Exner designed a series of Chrysler “dream cars” in 1950 and in 1956 Dual Ghia began production using a Dodge Firebomb V-8 engine and Dodge chassis. The Dodge chassis were shipped to Torino, Italy, to be shortened and fitted with Ghia bodywork in convertible form, under the name Ghia L.6.4. Upon completion in Detroit, Michigan, Dual Ghia then hand-picked the driver, Frank Sinatra. After purchasing the vehicle, Sinatra later personalized it even further and hired designer, George Barris, to make cosmetic changes including flush headlamps, wire wheels, a stereo and CB radio. The $15,000 L.6.4 was one of the most exclusive cars in the world, with just 26 produced. Today, only 17 of the cars survive.

For additional event information, to buy tickets, or to apply for entry, please visit lasvegasconcours.com.

