GAA Classic Cars auction offering up over 650 vehicles in North Carolina

Greensboro, NC – GAA Classic Cars Auction, November 7-9 will bring 650 classic, muscle, unique and collectible vehicles to the auction block. Over 150 of them will be at NO RESERVE!

Located on Norwalk Street in Greensboro, NC, GAA Classic Cars Auction (GAACC) consigns vehicles from all over the country with an assortment ranging from pre-war to present day unique vehicles. A plethora of different makes and models from European and Asian imports to domestic favorites like the Chevy Corvette, Ford Mustang and Dodge Viper. GAACC also brings in buyers from all over the United States and world!

Featured this fall is a collection of more than 45 vehicles from George Shinn, the creator, founder and original owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The entire collection will be crossing the block with no reserve.

George Shinn’s collection features several vehicles from 1957 like the Ford Fairlane 500, the Chevrolet 210 and the always popular Bel Air. The highest bidder will take home a 2013 Dodge Challenger Daytona with a 350 CID 5.7L 372HP Hemi Engine. The most popular vehicle of this no reserve collection would be the 1954 Hudson Hornet with its pristine red interior and exterior this classic convertible is a show stopper!

Make plans to be at the Automobile Palace in Greensboro, NC November 7th starting at 1pm and November 8th & 9th starting at 10am.