Gilmore Car Museum holding virtual car show April 11th

While the Gilmore Car Museum is currently closed due to the State of Michigan’s mandated COVID-19 order, they are STILL holding a car show Saturday, April 11th.

BUT WAIT! It’s actually a free VIRTUAL car show—guaranteeing perfect weather, Social Distancing and no need to clean or detail your car or haul a trailer.

The show takes place 100% online.

With nearly everyone quarantined, collector cars still locked in storage and many summer events already cancelled, the Museum wanted to do something a bit different: a car show where owners share photos online and spectators only have travel to GilmoreCarMuseum.org to check it all out from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Online pre-registration is required for those wishing to “show” their car, truck or motorcycle, and completed by simply emailing a photo of your vehicle. With the number of early entries—from early brass, steam and electric, to hot rod, custom and muscle—this promises to be big event.

To register, send one photo of your ride to : carshow@gilmorecarmuseum.org by midnight on Thursday, April 8 and include the following:

1) Your name

2) Where you’re from

3) Year, make and model of the vehicle

4) Anything special about your vehicle you want to share

Enter as many of your vehicles as you want! You’re only asked to send a separate email for each entry for the automated registration process.

Then, just visit GilmoreCarMuseum.org on Saturday April 11 at 9:30 a.m. to watch as the virtual “gates” open to what promises to be one of the most unique and fun shows you’ve been a part of.