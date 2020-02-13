Gooding & Company offering a slew of rare Supercars at Amelia Island

Santa Monica, Calif. – Gooding & Company has revealed an outstanding array of low-mileage supercars from Lamborghini, McLaren, RUF, Ford, Ferrari, and Porsche that will be crossing the auction block at its 11th annual Amelia Island Auction on March 6. These top-of-the-line, modern marvels represent the pinnacle of design, engineering, and performance from the automotive world’s most legendary marques.

2017 Lamborghini LP 770-4 Centenario Roadster

The 2017 Lamborghini LP 770-4 Centenario Roadster is an extremely rare supercar with only 20 examples ever built. Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s birth, the Centenario made its debut in exciting fashion at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The Centenario, powered by a tuned version of the Aventador’s 6.5-liter V-12 engine, is capable of speeds up to 220 mph, and can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The Centenario included numerous leading-edge technological features, a newly designed rear-wheel steering system – a company first – and a twin-plane front air splitter to manage airflow and enhance stability at high speeds. This unique Lamborghini has traveled just 665 miles since new and is finished in distinctive two-tone Blue Cepheus and Blue Hera livery with silver pinstripe accents over a Nero Ade interior.

2019 McLaren Senna

Named in honor of McLaren’s legendary F1 World Championship driver Ayrton Senna, the 2019 McLaren Senna is a track-focused, road-going supercar that delivers brilliant performance and otherworldly visual presence. Shortly after its introduction at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the limited 500-car run sold out before production concluded, establishing it as one of the most sought-after and rare McLarens built. This Senna produces up to 1,763 pounds of aerodynamic downforce, is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 211 mph, making it more than just an collector’s item but also a modern performance masterpiece. This example, finished in MSO Defined Amethyst Black paint over a matching interior, features an additional 23 extra-cost options, which include the Full VCF (Visual Carbon Fiber) Gloss Body option to make this Senna one of the most expensive produced. This McLaren Senna is the definitive modern supercar that will continue to be recognized as such for the foreseeable future with its many factory options and incredibly low mileage of only 88 miles.

2009 RUF CTR3

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original CTR model, RUF revealed the new CTR3, which featured an innovative chassis based on the contemporary Porsche 997 Turbo and the 987 Cayman. Considered to be the fundamental RUF supercar, this CTR3 is one of only 30 examples built, with this ultra-exotic model rarely seen and offered for sale in the US. Adding to its exclusivity, this CTR3, chassis 006, is one of only two examples finished in vibrant Guards Red livery. The CTR3 is capable of accelerating from rest to 60 mph in just over three seconds, and a top speed in excess of 230 mph. Chassis 006 was custom ordered with the optional 754 hp for an owner in Chile, who also requested the unique Gunmetal-painted central locking wheels, 19″ at the front and 20″ at the rear. This low-mileage CTR3 is one of the most technically advanced and memorably styled supercars built and represents an extraordinary opportunity for a collector in search of a significant RUF.

2017 Ford GT

The Ford GT is synonymous with American racing victories. After years of design and developing the GT40, Ford finally achieved wins at Daytona and Sebring. Henry Ford II then knew the GT40 was ready for the famed European racing circuit. Behind the relentless development and testing by Le Mans-winning driver and legendary car builder Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, the Ford GT40 dominated the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing 1-2-3 overall. To memorialize the 50th anniversary of that monumental achievement in 1966, Ford secretly developed an entirely new car to take to Le Mans. The result was the 2017 Ford GT – a road-going version of Ford’s GTE race car that honors its ancestor while delivering new-age designs and technology capable of distinguishing itself from the supercar field. Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 EcoBoost engine, the GT produces 647 hp and 550 lbs./ft. of torque. It accelerates to 60 mph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 216 mph. Carbon fiber seats are fixed to minimize cabin room, and steering and pedal controls adjust to provide outstanding driver comfort. This Ford GT was delivered in Ingot Silver with Dark Energy interior and has less than 15 miles on its odometer. This GT is ideal for any collector looking to relive the passion and glory days of Le Mans.

Additional Supercar Highlights:

2016 Ferrari F12tdf

One of only 799 examples produced Showing less than 700 miles Striking “Triple Layer Yellow” livery





2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0

One of 158 specified for North America Showroom condition with just two owners and less than 100 miles Believed to be the lowest-mileage RS 4.0 finished in black





1998 RUF Turbo R

Believed to be one of only four with all-wheel drive Displays less than 37,000 miles Finished in gorgeous Oak Green Metallic





2007 RUF RT12

One of only 54 RT12s built with approximately 3,200 miles Finished in Carrara White over BMW M Sport Red leather Heavily optioned, including a 3.8-liter 650 bhp engine and all-wheel drive



The Amelia Island Auction

Date: Friday, March 6 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 5 through Friday, March 6

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

