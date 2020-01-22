Gooding & Company sells over $35 million in the desert

Gooding & Company held its annual Scottsdale, Arizona sale on January 17-18, 2020. In total the sale brought in over $35 million. The top sale honor went to a 1995 Ferrari F50. When the hammer dropped the Ferrari found a new home for $3,222,500.
TOP 10 SALES OF THE 2020 GOODING & COMPANY SCOTTSDALE AUCTIONS
1.) 1995 Ferrari F50 – $3,222,500
2.) 1932 Hispano-Suiza J12 Dual Cowl Phaeton – $2,425,000
3.) 1948 Tucker 48 – $2,040,000
4.) 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS – $1,985,000
5.) 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider – $1,930,000
6.) 1960 Ferrari 250GT Series II Cabriolet – $1,462,500
7.) 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S – $1,242,500
8.) 2014 McLaren P1 – $1,160,000
9.) 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT – $995,000
10.) 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $940,000
