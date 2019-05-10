Gooding & Company to offer up Ferraris at Pebble Beach sale

Image copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Santa Monica, Calif. – Gooding & Company announce a competition 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta to be offered at the company’s Pebble Beach Auctions on August 16-17, 2019. Accompanying this Ferrari is a duo of celebrated cars from the esteemed marque that are sure to garner attention worldwide.

“We are thrilled to offer this selection of beautiful Ferraris coming from dedicated, long-term owners,” says David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “This offering of exceptional cars speaks to our commitment to deliver the very finest cars to auction and is what makes our Pebble Beach Auctions so thrilling and unforgettable.”

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta (Estimate: $5,500,000 – $6,000,000)

The Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta has long been seen as one of the most sought-after GT racing cars of the 1950s, with just 78 examples produced. Chassis 0903 GT is the fourth of only 36 single-louver Tour de France Berlinettas built.

Delivered new to Sweden, this Tour de France was initially owned by two Swedish race car drivers; first by noted driving ace Sture Nottorp and later Kjell Lundberg. After remaining in Sweden for decades, the TdF eventually made its way to the United States. Its current owner undertook a complete, concours-quality restoration in 2012 by award-winning Ferrari specialist Motion Products Inc. This TdF is finished in a period grey and red livery, complemented by a beautiful light grey leather interior highlighted by special Heuer stopwatches mounted in a unique rally binnacle in the wrinkle-finish dashboard.

After undergoing a complete restoration to show condition, the Tour de France has amassed several concours accolades, such as a Platinum Award at the 2013 Cavallino Classic held in Palm Beach, Florida; a first-place Blue Ribbon at the 2013 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance; and a “Premio d’Onore” award at Italy’s 2013 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. With Ferrari Classiche certification and an exceptional provenance, this TdF is without doubt a prized addition to any Ferrari purist’s collection.

Gooding & Company’s additional consignments include a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS (Estimate: $2,000,000 – $2,400,000). With only 99 examples made, this stunning twelve-cylinder Spider comes from more than 35 years of single-family ownership, includes its original engine, and is accompanied by a report from the world’s top Ferrari expert Marcel Massini. Lastly, the 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona ($750,000 – $850,000) is a highly original example with less than 21,000 miles from new and offered with its Ferrari Classiche Red Book, tool kit, and handbooks.

The Pebble Beach Auctions

Dates: Friday, August 16, at 5 p.m., and Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m.

Location: Pebble Beach Equestrian Center, corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Public preview: Wednesday, August 14, through Saturday, August 17

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auction

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Looking Ahead

Gooding & Company announced that it will be a Founding Sponsor of Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week. The inaugural concours is set to enliven the story of the automobile and its racing history on October 3-6, 2019, in Newport, RI. President and Founder, David Gooding, will also be serving on the Concours’ Advisory Committee.