Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auction postponed until 2021

Santa Monica, Calif. – Due to the postponement of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance until 2021, Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Concours, has rescheduled its Pebble Beach Auction event, originally planned for August 14 and 15, 2020, to August 13 and 14, 2021.

“We are saddened to delay such a momentous event, but we believe in putting the safety of our community first,” states President and Founder, David Gooding. “This annual auction is the culmination of so much excitement and hard work, and we will miss welcoming both seasoned and new enthusiasts to Pebble Beach.”

During this time, Gooding & Company remains open for business and encourages clients to reach out to our car specialists and Gooding staff as our team continues to conduct and advise on private sales and collection holdings, as well as prepare for our upcoming auctions. The company looks forward to the day when we can all gather in an auction room again and share our passion for collecting and driving.

