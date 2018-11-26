Grand opening guest speakers announced at the Mustang Owner’s Museum

Concord, North Carolina—The Mustang Owner’s Museum announced that one of the guest speakers for the 55 Years of Mustang and Grand Opening in April of 2019 will be Alan Trustman, noted screenwriter of mega hits such as “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and “They Call Me Mr. Tibbs.” However, to the world of Mustang enthusiasts, he is best known for screenwriting the movie with the most epic Mustang chase: “Bullitt.” Trust man’s appearance as a guest speaker will mark the first time Mustang enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear details from the screenwriter himself. Trustman is sure to regale all with many stories never heard.

As all of you must know by now, Bullitt Mustangs #558 and #559 were found just this year. Bullitt #559 was revealed earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show in conjunction with Ford’s reveal of their 2019 Bullitt Mustang. Bullitt Mustang #558 was found in Mexico and has not yet been formally revealed to the public. It is owned by Ralph Garcia who currently has #558 undergoing a complete restoration with the guidance of expert Kevin Marti. Garcia has agreed to reveal the completed restoration of #558 at the 55 Years of Mustang and Mustang Owner’s Museum events to be held in Concord, NC, in April of 2019. In addition, Garcia has graciously agreed to conduct one of several seminars. He is discuss the finding of #558 and the particulars of its restoration process.

For more information, visit www.mustangownersmuseum.com



