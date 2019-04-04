Hagerty acquires MotorsportReg.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., /PRNewswire/ Hagerty has purchased MotorsportReg.com, North America’s largest motorsport membership, licensing and event online management system.

Created in 2003 as a prototype for a single car club in San Francisco, MotorsportReg.com automates event listings, registration and payment processing for all types of motorsport events ranging from small social gatherings to the world’s largest participatory motorsport events.

“MotorsportReg is simply the best at what they do,” said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “It’s how millions of people connect with their passion, whether it’s track days, autocross, road rallies, driving tours, vintage races or local car cub events. Our goal is to enhance what they already do and make the experience of getting behind the wheel even easier and more immersive.”

MotorsportReg.com is used by millions of motorsports fans and by 1,300 clubs, racetracks and sanctioning bodies to manage 40,000 events and 2 million registrations. Included in the sale is MotorsportReg.com’s popular “RaceHero” app, which brings everything about race day to your pocket in a fun, social way. RaceHero lets users access entry lists, schedules, live timing and results from any device.

MotorsportReg.com founder Brian Ghidinelli said he and the rest of the team are staying in place. “We’re all excited about this,” he said. “With Hagerty’s resources and expertise behind us, we can speed up our strategic vision of connecting event organizers and participants to live out their passion for all forms of motorsport.”

Event organizers, he added, won’t see any change to service or data agreements but will benefit from Hagerty’s passion for motorsports. “Hagerty’s audience is 10 times larger than ours, which organizers will love because it means many more people will see their event listings. We’ll also be growing our team to improve our products, and expand our famous high-touch support.”

MotorsportReg’s customers include North America’s largest enthusiast clubs, including Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), BMW Car Club of America (BMW CCA), Porsche Club of America (PCA), SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA), MotoAmerica, Canadian Automobile Sport Clubs Ontario Region, Street Survival and Circuit of the Americas.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand dedicated to the love and protection of driving, and the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance to vintage vehicle enthusiasts.

About MotorsportReg

Created in 2003 as a prototype for a single car club in San Francisco, MotorsportReg.com is a membership, licensing and event management system that helps automate tasks, improve accuracy and grow participation. It is now used by more than 1,300 clubs, racetracks and sanctioning bodies to manage 40,000 events and 2 million registrations and by millions of motorsport enthusiasts to find and register for events.

For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.