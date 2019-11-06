Hagerty expands with new facility in Ohio

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., /PRNewswire/ — Hagerty continued its growth as an automotive lifestyle company announced a new operations center to be created in Dublin, Ohio. The new facility eventually will employ about 200 full-time IT, licensed sales agents, claims and insurance product professionals.

The facility also will provide additional geographic coverage and support numerous services such as inbound support for members of the Hagerty Drivers Club, servicing new and existing insurance policies, claims handling and technology development.

“What we’re seeing is a real community forming around the love of driving and cars, with Hagerty as the hub,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Our mission is support, celebrate and enable car fans and car culture in every way that we can.”