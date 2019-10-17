Hershey Fall Meet Week was a sweet success for AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA – As another Fall Hershey ends, The AACA Museum took a moment to reflect on an exceptional and record-breaking week.

Night at the Museum 2019 was the most successful ever! Night at the Museum is is the museum’s signature event and serves as their largest annual fundraiser. With the support of both the local and automotive communities, this year’s program was the most successful in the museum’s history. Initial financial calculations have the Museum raising approximately $50,000 from this year’s event. Thank you to our premier sponsor, UMPC Pinnacle, the presenting sponsor, PNC, and the many other sponsors and advertisers who supported this year’s event. Also, special thanks to the 300-plus patrons who attended the gala.

Highlights at Night at the Museum included honoring the AACA Museum Automotive Heritage Award winners Bill Miller, Jr. and Chip Miller. The museum also introduced the William H. Smith Museum Fellows Award and honored the inaugural class of three recipients – Jonathan I. Griggs, David A. Kolzow, Sr. and Richard H. Taylor. The Museum was pleased to present a check for $1,000.00 to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, to help in the fight to find a cure for this rare disease. His son, Lance, accepted the check and Chip’s Heritage Award. The night was a tremendous success with sold-out attendance. Guests ranged from local Museum supporters to members of the automotive community from across the nation and several foreign countries, all coming together for a night of celebration in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Through a generous donation by Judy Scotland, the AACA Museum was able to debut the New York to Paris, ’08 bronze sculpture by renowned automotive artist Stanley Wanlass, created in 1982. Thousands of visitors were able to enjoy this new donation, along with the many other featured vehicles currently on view here at the Museum.

Caffeine Behind the Scenes, sponsored by National Parts Depot on Friday morning, allowed the museum the opportunity to share those vehicles which are part of the Museum’s collection but not currently on view. This event was a casual gather to enjoy cars, coffee, and great conversations. This event has been growing each year and again had a larger than ever crowd of attendees.

Saturday at the Museum provided an educational program focused on Safe Driving Tips and Tricks presented by race car driver Loren Elmer, included with Museum admission.

Saturday afternoon brought forth the picking of the winners for the annual Corvette Raffle sponsored by Klick-Lewis Chevrolet-Buick of Palmyra, PA. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped to support the AACA Museum, Inc. by purchasing a ticket.

2019 Raffle Winners:

3rd Prize of $1,000 – Stan Drazek of Attleboro, MA

2nd Prize of $3,000 – Victor Burns of Clarence, PA

1st Prize of the 2020 Corvette or $35,000 – Lenearo Ashford of Shepherdstown, WV

Approaching the end of the year, the museum announced that this year was the most successful financial year in their history.

