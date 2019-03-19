Hershey welcomes vintage race cars

HERSHEY, PA – Gentlemen start your engines! The Elegance at Hershey, now in its ninth year, is a three-day weekend fundraising event in Hershey, PA.

Kicking off the weekend, guests can see, hear and feel the roar of vintage race cars at The Grand Ascent on June 7 and 8 starting at 9:00 a.m. Modeled, in part, on the previous Hershey Hill Climbs and the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed, mostly pre-war cars sanctioned by the Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA) entertain guests for a weekend of speed exhibitions.

The Elegance at Hershey provides for grandstands at the start and near the finish line along with a trail up the hill where spectators can watch and enjoy the cars during runs on Friday and Saturday. Each day during the noon hours, guests can opt to purchase a VIP ride ticket that will allow them to be treated to the thrilling experience of riding in one of the race cars with one of the professional drivers.

Vendors and food concessions will be stationed at the Midway along with a vintage race car display, plus many more family-friendly activities. In addition to The Grand Ascent, Cars & Coffee will be coming back on Saturday, June 8, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Stop back on Sunday to experience the Concours d’Elegance located in the pristine gardens of the Hotel Hershey. Modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, it is the ultimate garden party featuring the world’s most exquisite collector cars. The race cars from The Grand Ascent will be on display Sunday as well as automotive art, wine sampling, lifestyle art and much more to complete your memorable Elegance experience. Raising funds for charity is the heart of this event. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the AACA Library & Research Center and the AACA Museum are the beneficiaries of this extraordinary automotive event weekend.

The Grand Ascent – June 7 & 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; $10 tickets per person

Cars & Coffee – June 8, starting at 8 a.m.; $10 per person, no pre-registration required, bring YOUR car!

Concours d’Elegance – June 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; $40 tickets per person

(Children 15 and under are free to all events.)

Tickets for all events are available onsite or can be purchased ahead of time online at TheEleganceAtHershey.com. For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and the individual events happening during the weekend, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first seven years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than one million dollars to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Museum and the AACA Library & Research Center. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2019 event. The event will be held on June 7-9, 2019. For additional information, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

