Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance names 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL 'Best of Show'

BURLINGAME, CA – An elegant, pristinely conditioned 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL earned “Best of Show” honors at the 64th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, held July 21st at Crystal Springs Golf Course.

“This year’s Concours featured the most diverse selection of exceptionally rare, priceless and unique vehicles in our event’s history,” said Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance Chairman Richard Kelaita. “With competition at its peak, our judges determined that this beautiful Chrysler truly represented the very finest from an extraordinary field of entries.”

Best of Show Winner - 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL. Photo - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Chosen by a panel of experts from the international collector car world, the “Best of Show”- the 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL, owned by Lorenzo and Susan Nannini of Colma, California, took the top honor. “Closed cars rarely win top honors, especially when the field was as competitive as it was on Sunday,” said Mr. Nannini, “We bought the car back in 2015 and spent a year restoring it. The exceptional work of our restorer, Martin Hveem, attests to the car’s true beauty and distinction.”

Highlights of the show included a robust “Preservation Class” featuring 14 exceptional examples of unrestored cars, and the “Evolution of Speed” display which showcased 10 of the fastest cars of the last century by decade, ranging from a 1903 Mercedes Simplex of the Arturo Keller Collection and culminating with a 1997 McLaren F1 owned by Larry Bowman.

The Concours capped a memorable weekend of festivities that started on Friday with the annually sold out Kick-Off party, which this year featured guest, Porsche racer and restorer Bruce Canepa. That was followed by Saturday’s Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance, a road rally along the Bay Area’s most stunning back roads and scenic vistas led by police escort finishing at a private estate in Hillsborough for lunch.

In recognition of the German brand’s extraordinary contributions to sportscar design and precision engineering, the Concours selected Porsche as its featured marque for 2019. Attendees – from Porschephiles to casual enthusiasts – were treated to a stunning collection, led by the internationally acclaimed 917K which took the checkered flag at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1970.That prized racer was among a collection of rare Porsches from the private collection of Bruce Canepa. Additional Porsches from Canepa included a 917/10, 935, 962, 959SC and a 918 Spyder.

The event raised proceeds for Autism Speaks, The Guardsmen, Gatepath and the Hillsborough Schools Foundation.

64th Annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance List of Award-Winners

Best of Show:1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL

American Pre-War 1925 – 1946 1939 Ford Deluxe 2-Door Sedan

American Post-War 1947-87 1952 GMC PM152-22

American Muscle Cars 1964-1973 1968 Shelby GT500 KR

American Sports Cars Through 1987 1966 Shelby GT350

Arcane and Rare Through 1987 1959 Porsche 408 Tractor

CCCA Approved Classics-Closed 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL

CCCA Approved Classics-Open 1940 BMW 335 Cabriolet

Exotics through 1987 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

Ferrari Class 1 (12 Cylinders) Through 2006 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello

Ferrari Class 2 (6/8 Cylinders) Through 2006 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

Imported Passngr & Touring Cars Through ’64 1951 Alfa Romeo 1900C Sprint

Imported Passngr & Touring Cars ‘65 – ’87 1967 BMW 1600

Imported Sports Cars Through 1964 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic

Imported Sports Cars 1965 – 1987 1967 Fiat Dino

Kid’s Choice Award 1961 Beatnik Bandit

Owner’s Choice Award 1958 Porsche Speedster

People’s Choice Award 1959 Ferrari California Spider 250 LWB

Porsche 356 1955 Porsche 356 Cabriolet

Porsche 911/912/930/959 Air Cooled 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo

Porsche Recent Classics 1981 Porsche 928

Porsche Racing 2004 Porsche GT3 Cup RS

Preservation Through 1975 1967 Jaguar XKE Series 1 Coupe

Rolls-Royce and Bentley Pre-War 1928 Bentley 4.5 Liter

Rolls-Royce and Bentley Post-War 1954 Bentley R Type

Vintage Hot Rods 1972 Plymouth Barracuda

Vintage Motorcycles 1970 Jawa Model 652 250

Vintage Racecars 1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII



About the Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance

For 64 consecutive years, The Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance has built and maintained a proud tradition of honoring and celebrating excellence in automotive design and engineering. The passion of the Concours leadership and volunteers, pride of its entrants, and devotion of its attendees has earned Hillsborough the proud record as the longest continually running Concours in the world. The Hillsborough Concours offers a forum for passionate vintage car owners to showcase their prized vehicles, and to compete for respect and recognition for their commitment to preserving automotive authenticity. The Concours also aims to cultivate future generations of car enthusiasts by providing privileged access to some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles and by serving as a channel for inspiring and informative automotive knowledge and lore.

For more information, please visit www.HillsboroughConcours.com.