Hogs For Heroes to donate a Harley to Wisconsin Marine Veteran on May 4th

Hogs For Heroes 2019 Harley Recipient - Wisconsin Marine Veteran Rob Thiede

Fond du Lac, Wisc. - Ride on over to Open Road Harley-Davidson on Saturday, May 4 as Hogs For Heroes presents Marine Veteran Rob Thiede of Fond du Lac, WI, with the keys to the ride-of-a-lifetime! This gifting marks the EIGHTH injured Wisconsin Veteran that Hogs For Heroeshas returned to the road, and the healing benefits of motorcycling, in three years.

Join them as they change the life of another Veteran rider and honor and express gratitude towards all Veterans. Make the event a destination ride — the ORHD family is throwing a warm reception! The presentation will take to the stage at 11:00 a.m. to honor the newest recipient and hand over the keys to his bike of choice. Stick around after the presentation to visit and meet Veteran Rob Thiede, and grab lunch compliments of ORHD. Then join the ORHD HOG Chapter as they lead a short, scenic ride off the lot, with kickstands up at 1:00, to honor and welcome Rob to the Harley-Davidson family!

The Purple Heart Riders of Wisconsin will also be on hand, celebrating their 1.5 years of fundraising for Hogs For Heroesthat has made this donation celebration possible. Come learn more about their organization of Veteran riders, each of whom was awarded a Purple Heart in service to our Country.

Learn more about Hogs for Heroes and Veteran Thiede here: www.hogsforheroeswi.org.

When: Saturday, May 4, 2019

Time: Presentation of Keys Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. with Color Guard presentation

Where: Open Road Harley-Davidson - 24 S. Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, WI

Hogs For Heroes has a simple mission: they are a 501(c)(3) Wisconsin nonprofit that raises funds to buy Harleys for injured Wisconsin Veteran riders whose healing would benefit from returning to motorcycling and the power of the road. Each gifting is fueled by donations from grateful American citizens...and 100% of every dollar donated for the bike goes straight towards the next bike & Veteran pairing. Please consider helping fund their next gifting. Learn more at www.hogsforheroeswi.org and like us on Facebook.