‘I Love Cars’ at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Saratoga Automobile Museum will present a new exhibit entitled “I Love Cars” beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The exhibit will run through Sunday, May 31 and showcases cars that are part of the collective fiber of the Museum community and are owned by the dedicated volunteers who help support the Museum. Each car has a unique story as to why each owner decided on purchasing it and their continued ownership of these varied automobiles. Cars in the exhibit span from the 1920s into the 2010s.

“The Saratoga Automobile Museum is honored to showcase these incredible car and owner love stories to the public. It is our hope that these stories will inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts and that one day we will be able to display their beloved cars here at the Museum.” said Carly Connors, executive director.

Cars on display for the exhibit will include:

1926 Franklin Series 11A Oxford sedan owned and loved by Bob Metro

1930 Ford Model A Tudor owned and loved by Ian Stewart

1932 Plymouth PA Thrift convertible owned and loved by Dave Otoupal

1949 Indian Scout Motorcycle owned and loved by Ellis Gershon

1953 Packard Clipper Deluxe Series 2611 Club sedan owned and loved by Charles Flinchbaugh

1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible owned and loved by Dave McConnell

1963 Studebaker Avanti sedan owned and loved by James Major

1966 Chevrolet Corvette 427 coupe owned and loved by Tom Campbell

1966 Volvo 122S sedan owned and loved by Stanley Levy

1968 Meyers Manx Dune Buggy owned and loved by Dave Carnevale

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM owned and loved by Richard Moore

1978 Lotus Eclat (Sprint) coupe owned and loved by Bob Anschutz (on display beginning in December)

1983 Volkswagen GTI owned and loved by Patrick Whitton

2006 Mazda Miata MX5 Roadster owned and loved by Joe Boudreau

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport coupe owned and loved by Dennis Bigansky

There will be a special exhibit grand-opening on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Automobile Museum. A cash bar of beer, wine, and complimentary light fare will be served. Museum members admission is free and non-member admission is $10. Tickets are available at saratogaautomuseum.org.

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. They celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, our educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

The Museum is located within the 2,500 acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org