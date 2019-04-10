Inaugural Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance October 25-28

LAS VEGAS – (April 10, 2019) – This October, the City of Las Vegas, also known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, will hold the inaugural Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance (LVCE). The highly-anticipated, luxury automotive experience will be presented from Friday, Oct. 25 through Monday, Oct. 28 and will feature four consecutive days of events, honoring remarkable cars of the past, present and some of the most daring automobile concepts of the future.

“I’ve been a lover of automobiles my entire life and bringing this event to the Entertainment Capital of the World has been a dream of mine. Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance will present an exquisite display of design and craftsmanship married with the thrill and excitement of Las Vegas as the backdrop,” said Stuart Sobek, Founder and Chairman of the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance. “It will truly be unique in every way, featuring some of the world’s finest automobiles, a Tour d’Elegance down the famous Las Vegas Strip, a celebrity golf tournament and much more.”

This year’s feature Marque car, from the Class “Dream Cars of 1930’s” will be the alluring Phantom Corsair. Created in 1938, this dream car was regarded as ahead of its time and has been turning heads ever since with its spaceship-like body. On loan from the National Automobile Museum, Reno, the Phantom Corsair can be viewed at Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance in person on Oct. 26 only at DragonRidge Golf Club at MacDonald Highlands.

Opening Night Gala, Oct. 25

The Opening Night Gala on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center at Cleveland Clinic will be a luxurious extravaganza with exciting entertainment and Michelin-rated cuisine presented by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Automotive Exhibition and Competition, Oct. 26

On Saturday, the 18th hole of the exclusive DragonRidge Golf Club will exhibit an amazing collection of rare and unique automobiles from around the world, most never before shown in Las Vegas. The event consists of nearly 30 judged, non-judged and contemporary classes including the featured Marque, Designer Dream Cars of the 1930’s, European Post-war Touring/Luxury, American Muscle, Rat Pack Class, Concept Cars, and many more. For a full list of classes visit lasvegasconcours.com/classes.

Best of Show winners and standouts will be awarded the coveted Helene Award™ statuette, in honor of the first lady of automotive design, Helene Rother. The inaugural Helene Awards™ will be presented to deserving innovators throughout the automotive industry for outstanding achievement in the design, development and future of the automobile.

Rush Hour: Tour d’Elegance down The Strip, Oct. 27

Watch an amazing spectacle on Sunday morning as the Concours cruise down the Las Vegas Strip and reconvene at the famed Fountains of Bellagio.

LVCE Celebrity Golf Tournament, Oct. 28

Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance concludes with the LVCE Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 28. An exciting day of golf, food, drink and camaraderie, the tournament will take place at the DragonRidge Country Club at MacDonald Highlands, internationally recognized as one of the finest luxury communities in the world. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will be given to the LVCE/ArtCenter Scholarship Fund.

For additional event information, to buy tickets, or to apply for entry, please visit lasvegasconcours.com.

ABOUT LAS VEGAS CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE (LVCE)

In the inaugural year, the 2019 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance brings the historic automobile show to the Entertainment Capital of the World. Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance exhibits nearly 30 classes of rare and unique automobiles from around the world, most never before shown in Las Vegas. The four-day event will be hosted at some of Las Vegas’ most prestigious locations including, the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, DragonRidge Country Club at MacDonald Highlands and the iconic Las Vegas Blvd. Proceeds from the event will benefit the LVCE/ArtCenter Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit lasvegasconcours.com.