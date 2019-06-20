It’s the ’60s again at the Saratoga Automobile Museum on June 21st

SIXTIES SUMMER GALA

Join the Saratoga Automobile Museum this Friday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an evening of entertainment featuring music by Cool Cat and a silent auction all while exploring the museum’s featured summer exhibit, Wheels of Change: Cars & Culture of the 60’s.

There will be a cocktail reception with food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres.

Cocktail Attire, 60’s Attire encouraged.

All proceeds benefit the Museum and our educational and exhibit programs.

110 Ave of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

www.saratogaautomuseum.org