John Oate’s Tiga SC84 Sports 2000 to be auctioned for charity at Amelia Island

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s will offer an historic 1984 Tiga SC84 Sports 2000 from the collection of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and car enthusiast John Oates at its 22nd annual Amelia Island sale, March 6- 7. Offered without reserve, all proceeds from the sale of the Tiga will be donated to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation in celebration of the Concours’ 25 years of charitable giving.

In 1974, Formula 1 drivers Tim Schenken and Howden Ganley founded the race-car manufacturer Tiga, named after the first two letters of their first and last names, respectively. Over the years Tiga found its greatest success in the Sports 2000 series, creating open-cockpit prototypes. Tiga’s SC84 Sports 2000 model won numerous championships and events in period, including four British, three European, and one American championship. The Tiga also scored a win at Le Mans and the Group C2 Teams award in the World Endurance Championship in 1985 and would go on to win at Daytona in 1987 and ’88 as well as the IMSA Camel Lights Championship in 1988.

Acquired by John and Aimee Oates in 2018, the SC84 Sports 2000 on offer, chassis no. 249, was raced extensively in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) in the 1980s, finishing well and going to the SCCA Runoffs.

In 2017-2018, chassis no. 249 was comprehensively restored, including an engine rebuild, by Apex Vintage Sports and Racing Cars. Following coming under John Oates care, the SC84 was sent to Gunnar Racing in West Palm Beach, Florida, to be fully prepared for vintage racing. At Gunnar Racing a new gearbox, clutch, and bearings were installed. Additionally, the body was removed, repaired back to new, and received a custom livery by Kevin Jeannette. Tested at Palm Beach International Raceway in December 2019, the SC84 is said to drive better than when delivered new in 1984.

In 2020, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will mark its 25th year. John Oates and his wife, Aimee, are also celebrating their silver anniversary. In honor of the two milestones, John and Aimee generously donated their 1984 Tiga SC84, with all proceeds benefitting the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation.

“As Aimee and I approach our 25th anniversary, we are reminded of how fortunate we are to have found each other. The holiday giving season provides a chance to take stock of all that we have and give back to the ones that we care about,” said John Oates. “Our hope is that the money raised from the sale of our race car provides comfort and resources for the individuals and families supported by the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation’s charitable giving.”

The official auction of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, RM Sotheby’s sale is set for March 6-7 at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, presenting more than 140 of the world’s most sought-after blue-chip motor cars. For further information on the Tiga SC84 (Est. $35,000 – $45,000), please visit rmsothebys.com. Interested bidders are invited to call RM Sotheby’s Blenheim Headquarters at +1-519-352-4575.

