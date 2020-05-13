June 12-14 Charlotte AutoFair canceled

October 22-24, 2020 Fall Charlotte AutoFair Remains on Schedule

Charlotte, NC (May 7, 2020) – Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Hornets Nest Region has canceled plans to produce a postponed Charlotte AutoFair on June 12-14. Spring 2020 Charlotte AutoFair vendors and participants have been notified by Hornets Nest how they will be accommodated in October. The Hornets Nest Region production of Fall Charlotte AutoFair is scheduled for October 22-24.

“While North Carolina is currently moving toward a phased re-opening of the economy, we recognize that restrictions on large public gatherings like Charlotte AutoFair will still be in place by mid-June,” said Mel Carson, executive director of the Hornets Nest Region, AACA. “Discussions with state and local government health officials continue, we believe this is the best decision for the health and safety of the thousands of our vendors and hobbyists who enjoy Charlotte AutoFair every year.”

Charlotte AutoFair is the largest collector vehicle event in the Southeast and attracts automotive enthusiasts from all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. Hornets Nest Region, AACA has produced Charlotte AutoFair on more than 150 acres of the Charlotte Motor Speedway property since 1978 – Spring and Fall events.

The Hornets Nest Region Office is closed until June 1st because of the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning June 1st, normal office hours will be Monday thru Thursday 9:00am to 4:00pm. See the website at www.charlotte-autofair.com.